UPDATE: DONE DEALS in League One as Sunderland eye Burton midfielder coup - gossip
The January transfer window is now in full swing, with clubs concluding deals on a daily basis.
And we’ve compiled all the latest third-tier transfer gossip – with rumours from Sunderland, Portsmouth, Fleetwood Town, Oxford United, Doncaster Rovers and more!
1. Doncaster Rovers in for Norwich star?
Doncaster Rovers are still leading the queue to sign Norwich striker Adam Idah if he is allowed to leave in January. (The Sun)
Getty
2. Pompey eye midfielder
Portsmouth are closing in on Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan. (The News)
Getty
3. Pompey striker linked with switch
Plymouth have been linked with a move for Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman. (The Sun)
Getty
4. DONE DEAL
Peterborough United have completed the signing of Barnet midfielder Jack Taylor on a long-term contract for an initial fee of 500k rising to 1m. (Various)
Getty
