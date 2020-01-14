UPDATE: DONE DEAL in League One as fresh gossip emerges from Blackpool, Sunderland, Peterborough and Southend United
The January transfer window is entering its 14th day, with plenty of new deals on the horizon!
And we’ve got all of the latest rumour and gossip rounded-up into one place – with news from League One clubs Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool, Rotherham United and Peterborough United.
1. Doncaster Rovers compensation revealed
It has also been revealed that Doncaster Rovers were awarded 4,000 in compensation for the cancellation of the Bolton fixture in League One. (The Athletic)
2. Cats eye striker
Sunderland are reportedly leading the race for Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo. (Sunderland Echo)
3. Tangerines manager makes transfer admission
Simon Grayson has boldly claimed that he expects Blackpool to be one of the busiest clubs in England during this month's transfer window. (Blackpool Gazette)
4. Striker eyed by League Two clubs
Sunderland striker Will Grigg is reported to be wanted on loan by League Two clubs Swindon Town and Salford City. (Sunderland Echo)
