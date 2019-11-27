TWO Peterborough United players linked with moves as Blackpool boss talks striker deal - League One and Two gossip

The January transfer window is fast approaching, with a host of EFL clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest League One and Two transfer gossip.

Bristol Rovers' squad has been bolstered ahead of the busy festive period with Luke Russe returning to the club. (Bristol Live)

Nottingham Forests on-loan star Jake Taylor is looking to extend his stay with League Two side Port Vale in January (Stoke Sentinel).

Cheltenham Town will hold talks with Bristol Rovers over the future of loanee Gavin Reilly. (Bristol Live)

Chris Beech named new Carlisle boss as ex-Rochdale assistant signs 18-month deal to replace Steven Pressley. (Daily Mail)

Swindon Town's move to sign defender Dion Donohue has been blocked by the Football Association. (Swindon Advertiser)

Liverpool have reportedly joined Tottenham in the race for Peterborough United attacker Ricky-Jade Jones. (Daily Mail)

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson says he has not heard from Derby County over potential interest in striker Armand Gnanduillet. (DerbyshireLive)

Eddie Nketiah could be recalled by parent club Arsenal in January if Ivan Toney moves to Elland Road (Leeds Live)