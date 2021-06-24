Two of Fleetwood Town's opponents in Papa John's Trophy revealed

The three clubs will contest Northern Group G along with an under-21 side from a Premier League club to be drawn this afternoon. Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are among their possible opponents.

The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports at 4.30pm, shortly after the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup, in which Fleetwood Town and Blackpool are both involved.

Blackpool were drawn against Stanley and Barrow in last season's Trophy group. Fleetwood knocked the Seasiders out last term on penalties en route to a third-round defeat at Hull City.

Fleetwood Town know two of their three opponents in Northern Group G

Fleetwood and Blackpool also learn their 2021/22 league fixtures this morning.