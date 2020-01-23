TWO done deals in League One with gossip from Doncaster Rovers, Sunderland, Burton and more!

The January transfer window is entering its 23rd day, with just eight days left for League One clubs to complete deals.

And we’ve got all of the latest League One transfer gossip – with fresh rumours regarding Antoine Semenyo, Greg Docherty, Ben Whiteman, Aiden McGeady and more, plus news of two DONE DEALS.

Bristol Rovers have completed the signing of ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.

Will clubs conclude signings before the window shuts? And will League One clubs see their stars leave this window as rival managers eye deals this week?

Simply scroll down and click through the pages to find out – and don’t forget to check back tomorrow for more of the same.

Will Vaulks has allegedly caught the eye of Bristol City, Stoke City and Sunderland. However, manager Phil Parkinson is instead pursuing alternative targets. (Wales Online/Sunderland Echo)

Aiden McGeady continues to be linked with a move away from Sunderland - the attacker is free to leave the Stadium of Light. (Various)

Oxford United have signed Derby County midfielder George Thorne.

Both Sunderland and Hearts are said to have had bids of 200,000 rejected for Burton Albion striker Liam Boyce. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Another target under consideration is Antoine Semenyo, who Parkinson admitted was on his radar in December. (Sunderland Echo)

Salford City are reported to be offering 5,000 a week towards Will Griggs wages in a bid to land him on loan this month. The striker is rumoured to be earning 10,000 a week at Sunderland. (Shields Gazette)

Preston are one of 10 Championship teams to have been scouting Bristol Rovers star Jonson Clarke-Harris. (Bristol Live)

Southend United has been charged with misconduct for non-payment of wages for failing to pay a number of players on the applicable payment due dates in December 2019. (The EFL)