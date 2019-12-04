Transfer gossip League One clubs eye deals - including Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Portsmouth and Accrington Stanley

It’s December, which means the January transfer window is just around the corner.

Former Portsmouth youth product Jed Wallace has been linked with big-money move to Aston Villa. (The News)

Various European clubs are eyeing a deal to sign 19-year-old Sunderland forward Benji Kimpioka when the transfer window opens next month. (Shields Gazette)

Accrington Stanley midfielder Lewis Doyle has joined Curzon Ashton on loan. (Various)

Kilmarnock and Southend are plotting to sign highly-rated Walsall winger Wes McDonald on a free transfer in January. (Football Insider)

Free agent Victor Anichebe has claimed he rejected various contract offers from Doncaster Rovers during his time training with the club. (Doncaster Free Press)

A decision on Sunderland player Ethan Robson, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is expected in the near future. (Sunderland Echo)

Middlesbrough are reportedly battling Ipswich Town and Preston North End for Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell (Football Insider)

Championship side Queens Park Rangers are eyeing a swoop for Ipswich Towns Luke Woolfenden. (Various)