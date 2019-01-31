TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY AS IT HAPPENED: How did Blackpool and Fleetwood Town fare on the final day of the January window Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton The transfer window slammed shut at 11pm on January 31 but how what did Blackpool and Fleetwood Town get up to on deadline day? Reflect on the drama by follow our live blog below: No Fleetwood Town exit for former Carlisle loan star Ashley Nadesan as boss Joey Barton targets contract discussions Joey Barton hopes Jack Sowerby will have the impact of a new signing on return to Fleetwood Town from Carlisle