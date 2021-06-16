Tom Clarke: I did my homework to make sure Fleetwood was right club to join

The experienced defender signed for Town on Monday on a free transfer, having left League Two outfit Salford City.

The move will see Clarke encounter a familiar face as he links up once again with the Cod Army’s head coach Simon Grayson (right).

Tom Clarke (left) won the EFL Trophy with Salford City last season

Clarke knows Grayson very well, having played under his fellow Yorkshireman at both Preston North End and Huddersfield Town – and having won promotion from League One with both clubs.

The centre-back, 33, was excited by the prospect of a move to Highbury and did his own research when he became aware of Fleetwood’s interest.

Clarke said: “It’s a league I know very well.

“I’ve been promoted out of it twice and I’ve been very lucky to be involved in teams that have been involved in promotions.

“I’ve gained a lot of experience through that.

“I know a lot about the league and I’m just looking forward to coming here, passing it on and hopefully we can have a great season.

“As soon as I knew there was interest from Fleetwood, I was eagerly looking on social media for the new signings and I think that the players who have come in and helped build the squad have been great.

“I’m looking forward to working with the players and hopefully passing on that experience that we might need going forwards.”