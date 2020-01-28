The League One players that NEED a move before the window shuts - including TWO Fleetwood players

Transfer deadline day is just THREE days away, with League One clubs eyeing last-minute ins and outs.

Which players could do with moves? Here, we take a look at the players at third-tier clubs that could do with securing a move before the transfer window slams shut.

The defender is well down the pecking at Fratton Park.

And there’s some pretty big names in the list - including stars from Sunderland, Blackpool, Fleetwood, Portsmouth, MK Dons and more.

Featured quite a bit for MK Dons at the beginning of the season, but like teammate Kieran Agard, Bowery is down the pecking order and has been linked with a move to the fourth-tier.

Featured quite a bit for MK Dons at the beginning of the season, but like teammate Kieran Agard, Bowery is down the pecking order and has been linked with a move to the fourth-tier.

The Sunderland-born 22-year-old midfielder has recently returned from a stint at League Two Grimsby Town

The striker has flopped since his big-money move to the North East a year ago and could do with a loan to reignite his career.

The experienced Ireland international has been frozen out by Phil Parkinson and is set to leave the Stadium of Light.

Pompeys captain has been linked with a move away from Fratton Park but wants to stay having featured just 11 times in League One so far this campaign. The striker has netted 42 times in 99 appearances.

The 20-year-old Southend-born goalkeeper has only made one senior Blackpool appearance and could do with picking up regular minutes.

Looks set to depart for the Championship, with Charlton interested. His sale could raise funds for Darren Ferguson to maneuver in the market.

Hes been linked with a shock move to Liverpool and other Premier League giants. A move could be beneficial for all parties