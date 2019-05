It's difficult to win at the national stadium - but which sides have had the longest winless runs at the old and new Wembley? The list includes Sunderland, Manchester United and Liverpool.

All stats are provided by Opta and some club's feature twice, with multiple winless runs!

The run stretches back to 2013 and includes this year's FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

Whilst using Wembley as a temporary home in 2017, Tottenham went on a four game winless streak.

Lasting from 1989 to 2008, Torquay's form at Wembley was poor and included a 2008 FA Trophy final defeat to Ebbsfleet.

Stockport's bad run stretching from 1992-94 ended with a win against Wycombe in the League Two play-off final.

The run includes an FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea and a EFL Cup final loss to Manchester United.

You'll have to go back to 1993 to find the last time Wednesday won at Wembley.

Reading's winless run stretches back to 1995, including a draw against Hudderfield Town in 2016/17 Championship play-off final - the Royals eventually lost on penalties.

Manchester United went on a run of four games without a Wembley win between 1977 and 1983.

The Citizens went 18 years between 1981 and 1999 without a win at Wembley.