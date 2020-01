Transfer deadline day is here, and it looks like some big moves could go through before the 11pm deadline.

A month's worth of rumours and speculation have all come down to the final day and it's set to be a busy one.

Rotherham United appear to have reignited their interest in Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt in a deal that could take place before the deadline

Negotiations are likely to go down to the wire, as League One clubs seek the best possible deals. Here's a look at some of the high profile deals that could happen before the transfer window closes.

Luke Matheson looks set to have medical at Wolves this afternoon with the Premier League side paying a high seven-figure fee for the youngster.

Blackpool have been linked with a move for Reading right-back Teddy Howe, which could well go through today.

Several outlets are reporting that 18-year-old ex-Liverpool star could join on loan from Fiorentina.

Brandon Haunstrup has been attracting interest from Bristol Rovers but Pompey are keen to keep hold. Could a deal be made if Rovers become desperate?

The Dutchman has been today linked with a move to Sunderland, Blackpool or Ipswich Town

The misfiring striker has reportedly rejected loan offers from League Two duo Salford City and Bradford City but Oxford United and Blackpool have also been credited with an interest, although the latter are believed to be the most likely destination.

The Bristol City striker has been linked with a move to both of these League One play-off rivals with a loan move in the balance.

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed the terms of a new deal with starlet Jacob Ramsey ahead of him completing a loan move today to Doncaster Rovers.