Sunderland set to sign new defender, Ipswich close in on Everton full-back, Former Man Utd winger joins Oldham - League One and Two rumours

Sunderland are set to sign a new defender on Friday following the expected departure of Donald Love to Shrewsbury Town. (Sunderland Echo)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has confirmed the club haverejected two fresh bids for Jamal Lowe from an unnamed club. (Portsmouth News)

Ipswich Town are closing in on the season-long loan signing of Everton left-back Luke Garbutt. (TWTD)

Doncaster Rovers have agreed to sign Arsenal midfielderBen Sheaf on a six-month loan deal. (Football Insider)

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne believesrecruitment in League One is a lot easier than in the Championship. (Sheffield Star)

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has admitted he is eager to sign Sheffield United striker Ched Evans this summer. (Whitley Gazette)

Former Manchester United winger Chris Eagles has joinedOldham Athletic fortheir pre-season training tour of Morocco. (Oldham Times)

Hibernian and Aberdeen have both had offers of 350,000 accepted by Scunthorpe United midfielder Funso Ojo. (BBC Sport)