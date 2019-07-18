Sunderland and Reading eye Sheffield United defender, Brentford in £750k bid for Blackpool FC left-back, Bolton Wanderers call off pre-season friendly against Chester following player strike - League One and Two rumours
While rumours around Charlie Adam's return to Blackpool continue to circulate, here are the other headlines from across League One and Two.
These are the latest rumours and headlines from around the leagues today...
SunderlandandReadinghave made initial enquiries to Sheffield United for defenderBen Heneghan. (Sky Sports)