Summer recruitment is key for Fleetwood Town says coach Clint Hill

Fleetwood coach Clint Hill says that if Town can get the recruitment right this summer they can push on and improve on last season’s 11th-placed finish.

Hill took on the role of first- team coach at Town when he teamed up with his former QPR team-mate Joey Barton at Highbury in the summer.

The 40-year-old was a member of the coaching staff that assisted Barton in his first year in management, along with Steve Eyre, Barry Nicholson and Andy Mangan.

Town have swooped for their first senior signings of the summer in Danny Andrew and Josh Morris, and Hill says recruitment is key.

Speaking to the official website at QPR, he joked: “I’m getting greyer and I’m getting fatter but I am really enjoying coaching.

“Coaching was always going to be a natural progression for me. We have made a good solid start and our aim now is to push on.

“If we can get the recruitment right, hopefully we will do well.But we know everyone in the division will be feeling the same.”