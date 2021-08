Fleetwood Town boss wants an improvement in front of goal after defeat to Portsmouth

Fleetwood Town's £400k transfer record compared to Morecambe, Lincoln City & more

News you can trust since 1984

All pictures by Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images

All pictures by Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images

All pictures by Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images

All pictures by Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images

All pictures by Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images