Steve Curwood: Having no players at Fleetwood we don't want is a real bonus

It will be a summer of rebuilding at Highbury as they look to recapture the form that saw them contest the play-offs in 2019/20.

Since then the club has had three head coaches and eight of those who started the second leg of the play-off semi- final against Wycombe Wanderers have left the club.

Simon Grayson's list of summer targets for Fleetwood is 'relatively short' says CEO Steve Curwood

Simon Grayson has provided stability and an enviable defensive record, and his task will be to return Fleetwood to the top six next season.

CEO Curwood told the Gazette: “We have the fortunate position, for one of the first times, that we haven’t had players on contract who we desperately want to move out.

“Often clubs are overloaded with squad players who haven’t worked, and who have another year on their contract and create problems.

“It’s not just a financial burden when you want someone else in that position, but also you’ve got people training who know they’re not wanted.

“We don’t have that this season. That is one positive as we’re looking to rebuild. We’re not having to get players out to get players in.

“We do have a number of spaces to fill but I think with that comes relative clarity with what we’re looking for.