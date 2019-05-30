Sources deny Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton involved in beach brawl

The Gazette understands Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton was not involved in a brawl that broke out on a Newquay beach during his stag do.

Barton is due to marry the mother of his three children, Georgia McNeil, before the League One season commences on August 3.

The Town boss spent the bank holiday celebrating his impending nuptials with friends in Cornwall

Video footage published by The Sun shows men fighting on a beach.

The Town boss is not featured in the footage and The Gazette understands Barton was not involved.

The Sun reports that a spokesman for Barton "categorically denied his involvement".

Fleetwood Town confirmed that Barton is on holiday and directed The Gazette to that statement when approached.

Devon and Cornwall police say they have had no reports about the alleged incident.