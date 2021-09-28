Simon Grayson welcomes Dan Batty back into Fleetwood frame and will assess Callum Morton ahead of MK Dons clash

The Town loan striker missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Cambridge United, having scored five goals in his previous three games.

The Cod Army were grateful for two first-time scorers at Cambridge in James Hill and Paddy Lane.

Ryan Edmondson got the nod to replace Callum Morton for Fleetwood at Cambridge

Head coach Simon Grayson is down on numbers, with a host of players out injured either short-term or long- term.

Thankfully for Town fans, it doesn’t sound as though the 21-year-old from West Bromwich Albion is among the longer-term absentees.

Grayson said: “Callum picked up an injury the previous weekend which ruled him out at Cambridge.

“We’ll assess him for Tuesday night and see where we are at.

“We had Dan Batty back but we still have Shayden Morris, Harrison Holgate Anthony Pilkington and Darnell Johnson out, so we’ve got a lot of injuries but they showed immense spirit and character at Cambridge.”

As for midfielder Batty, who remained on the bench on Saturday after more than a month on the sidelines, Grayson said: “He suffered with illness and then had back spasms, so his season has been stop-start.

“It’s good to have that quality. He still isn’t 100 per cent ready to be starting yet but it’s good to have him back around the side.

“We just felt Ryan Edmondson coming in for Morton gave us a bit of pace up top and we have Joe Garner to come off the bench, who still isn’t 100 per cent ready to start after joining us late.”

Town’s injuries have seen Grayson looking to the academy to bolster his numbers.

Chris Conn-Clarke made his first-team debut on Saturday, while Lane added to his recent assist in spectacular fashion.