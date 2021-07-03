Simon Grayson: This is my Fleetwood group now but it's not complete yet

Town have made five signings so far this summer, bringing in Brad Halliday, Harry Wright, Max Clark, Tom Clarke and Ryan Edmondson.

There have been outgoings too, with Josh Morris, Glenn Whelan, Paul Coutts, Sam Finley and Mark Duffy among those released and Wes Burns sold to Ipswich Town.

Simon Grayson has stamped his own identity on the Fleetwood Town squad but isn't finished in the summer transfer market

Grayson believes the turnover of players is natural but also feels he was fortunate to have the flexibility to offload.

The head coach said: “You freshen the squad up anyway – it’s my group of players this summer.

“Yes, there are players still here from last year, but when you come in you want a different type of player and a different system to the previous coach.”

And the summer turnaround is working well for Grayson, even though the close-season has been a particularly busy one .

The Town boss added: “The end of last season was quite good from my perspective – there were quite a few players out of contract, so we could change it around and I could keep whoever I wanted to keep.

“Players got released and moved on. You wish them well but that is all part and parcel of football.

“We’re pleased with the work we have done so far because it has been a busy summer in terms of meetings, Zoom calls and recruitment meetings.

“It doesn’t stop there, though – ultimately we are still trying to make some more signings.”