Simon Grayson: The message my Fleetwood players must heed quickly

Grayson's side have lost their first two League One games, either side of a Carabao Cup exit at Stoke City, and the head coach says it's time for lessons to be learned.

Fleetwood took the lead for the first time this season at Lincoln City on Saturday but Danny Andrew's deadlock-breaker was overhauled by two second-half strikes by the Imps' Anthony Scully, the winner a penalty three minutes from time.

Simon Grayson says his players and staff must believe Fleetwood's first win of the season is just around the corner

And Grayson said: "Again I can stand here and say how well we played but we’ve lost another game.

"We can’t keep making mistakes. Yes, we’re a young group but those players have to learn from their mistakes they are making at times.

"Football is a ruthless industry, so as much as you can say we didn’t deserve to lose we’ve lost all three at the start of the season.

“People will be looking at the players and saying they performed well for 90 per cent of the game, but that missing 10 per cent has cost us two points at Lincoln and potentially three."

And Grayson spelt out that those points are all-important, even for a young group finding its feet.

He added: "We said the same thing against Portsmouth and against Stoke in the Cup. Yes, we have had a good 45 minutes here and there but football is all about results.

“I know we’re playing well but we all have to believe the first win is just around the corner, whether that be the staff or the players.

"Whether you’re 36 or you’re 18, it’s the same results-driven business.

“I’ll take the positives, of course, but we have to learn. They are young, as I said, but they’re still in the first team for a reason and that’s because they’re good footballers.

“They have to grow up very quickly and that applies to all the team. We’re in this together.”

“I’ll take the positives, of course, but we have to learn. They are young, as I said, but they’re still in the first team for a reason and that’s because they’re good footballers.

“They have to grow up very quickly and that applies to all the team. We’re in this together.”