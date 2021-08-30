Simon Grayson so pleased to reward the hundred who followed Fleetwood to Plymouth

Head coach Grayson said: "It was something that I mentioned to the players before we went out for the first half.

“We said that there won’t be thousands here but the ones that are here have spent a lot time, energy and money to come down here, so let’s make sure that we at least go out and give them a performance they can be pleased about and enjoy the journey back.

Simon Grayson was so pleased the loyal Fleetwood fans could make the journey back home from Plymouth in a positive frame of mind after a pleasing performance and result

"We've travelled a long way ourselves and wanted to be going back on the bus with a positive mindset, having got something out of the game.

“You come away from home and you take a point all day long. It is something to build on after last week’s result against Cheltenham.”

Both sides had chances to win the game, with Shayden Morris going closest to a second for Town when he hit a post.

Grayson added: “We are a young group making mistakes but there is more to come from us.

"For their goal, we could have done better. You don’t allow someone like Hardie, who I had at Blackpool, space to run into and time to finish like he did.

“So that was a mistake from our perspective but we need to keep learning and try to make sure they don’t replicate those mistakes in the future.”