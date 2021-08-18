Simon Grayson proud of Fleetwood players after defeat at Sheffield Wednesday and sure better results are "so close"

Town have now lost all four games this season – three in the league – but gave a really encouraging account of themselves in the first ever meeting between the sides in front of more than 21,000 at Hillsborough.

“It’s frustrating,” admitted Grayson. “We said in the dressing room that we are so, so close to getting some big results.

Harrison Biggins goes close for Fleetwood at Hillsborough

“I was really proud of the players because they faced a tough start to the game.

“The crowd got behind Wednesday and they got the early goal but we dug in there, got to half-time, and created a few half -chances.

“In the second half I was so pleased with the players – how they responded, how they passed the ball. We just didn’t quite get that break we needed to get the equaliser

"I don’t think anybody would have had any complaints if we’d gone on to equalise and potentially even win the game.”

Lee Gregory scored the only goal 15 minutes into hs home debut for the Owls, slotting home a rebound after Dennis Adeniran’s shot was parried by keeper Alex Cairns.

Fleetwood' s change of formation at the interval led to the Owls being on the back foot for much of the second 45 minutes

“The three at the back has worked well for us,” added Grayson. “They were capitalising on certain areas because they’ve got some good players who can handle the ball. They are mobile and athletic.

“They caused us a few problems, and when you put into the equation them being such a big club with all that support, then it will make it difficult for us.

“We didn’t have enough composure on the ball in the first half, especially in that early period, but ultimately we grew into the game.

“When we went to four at the back in the second half we looked really good.

“The midfield looked good and we created some chances, and if there is any criticism after that, maybe it's just around their 18-yard box, where it really matters - you’ve got to be slightly cleverer at times.

“We rue our opportunities but I’ve been very proud of the players and what they’ve done tonight.

“We’ll keep going, we’ll work hard on the training ground. We’re really not far away from getting that first victory under our belts.

“I’ve been in football a long time and it’s such a shame that we’ve played so well in the three league games and the cup game at Stoke, and just not got anything out of any of them.

“That’s the industry we’re involved in. It’s tough, but we stick together and look to get a victory at the weekend now.”

Town host newly-promoted Cheltenham Town, who recorded their first win over Ipswich Town on Tuesday.