Simon Grayson pleased with unbeaten pre-season for Fleetwood Town but knows result against Portsmouth is the one that matters

Town beat Leeds United’s Under-23s 2-1 on Friday night, overturning a 1-0 deficit with goals from Shayden Morris and Ged Garner.

It followed Tuesday’s win over Huddersfield Town by the same score and meant the Cod Army ended their pre-season programme unbeaten as they welcomed fans back to Highbury.

Simon Grayson has been pleased with the togetherness of his Fleetwood squad in pre-season

Although the results have been positive, they haven’t been the focus of head coach Grayson as he looked to integrate new players.

The Town boss said: “Pre-season is a means to an end. You can win all of your pre-season games and lose your first game of the season, or vice versa or have a mixed bag.

“Pre-season is all about getting fitness levels and getting an understanding of what the team is, how we want the team to play, organisation and discipline.

“So far I’ve been really pleased with what the players have done. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do.

“They’ve embraced it and it’s been hard work. Friday was another hard test for us.

“It was hard work for the players in the first half but we showed different qualities to win the match and winning again can only breed confidence.”

Grayson believes he has a close-knit squad going into the home opener against Pompey, who are tipped to be contenders for promotion.

There is versatility at Fleetwood in terms of the way they play and the personnel who can be called upon.

Grayson said: “I’m pleased, they’ve worked extremely hard. You’ve seen in the last two games that we look like we know what we’re doing in two different shapes. Time will tell over the course of the season.

“We’ve got some good types at the football club now as well as being good footballers. The new additions have increased the competition for places.

“But there is a togetherness about them, a spirit about them and that can only bode well for the future.

“We have people who are pushing each other now. Shayden Morris did exceptionally well on Friday. And Paddy Lane, Anthony Pilkington, Callum Camps and Callum Morton all had game time.

“It’s all about competition for places, getting the quality and pushing forward for the season now.”