Simon Grayson pleased with players at start of Fleetwood Town training camp in Scotland

Town are based at Inverclyde and will be taking part in double sessions throughout the week as they work towards full fitness ahead of the League One season opener against Portsmouth on August 7.

Simon Grayson’s men have already been put through their paces at Poolfoot Farm and are unbeaten in three pre-season friendlies, having drawn 3-3 at Rochdale on Saturday.

Simon Grayson's week at Inverclyde will end with a friendly against St Johnstone for Fleetwood Town

As is now the norm, the players came back to the Fylde coast with a solid level of fitness they had maintained over the summer break.

Grayson is impressed with the condition of his charges but insists there have been no easy days so far, with some gruelling sessions to come.

Town’s head coach said: “The players will be the first to admit that it’s been tough so far, the pre-season days. It’s been a mixture of football and running but they’re in great shape.

“I said to them the other day that if we started the season this Saturday I wouldn’t have any complaints about the levels of fitness the players have come back with.”

Town will be working throughout the week ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Scottish Premier League club St Johnstone. Callum Davidson’s Saints won both the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup in a historic campaign.

They will play Arbroath tomorrow evening, having been drawn to face either PSV Eindhoven or Galatasaray in their Europa League third qualifying round tie.