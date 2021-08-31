Simon Grayson hints at strong Fleetwood Town side for Papa John's Trophy opener against Leicester City Under-21s

Fleetwood defender Darnell Johnson could face his former club, while namesake Callum could make his debut on loan from Cardiff City.

Callum Johnson replaces injured right-back Brad Halliday and Grayson said: “He is a good, experienced full-back and an exciting player who gets up and down the pitch. It gives us competition in that area of the pitch.”

Darnell Johnson, here in action at Plymouth on Saturday, could face former club Leicester on Tuesday

Grayson hinted he would select a strong side for what will be Town’s last game for 11 days.

The head coach explained: “Some players will need game time. Some of our younger ones, who would probably have played, are away with Northern Ireland and are out of the equation.

“Probably most of those who were on the bench at Plymouth will play, even some of those who started, so we’ll have a strong team.

“Then it’s a bit of a rest next weekend and we prepare for Rotherham on September 11.”

It remains to be seen whether there is any deadline day transfer activity at Highbury.

Grayson said at Plymouth on Saturday that he was looking for one more experience player to complete his squad and that deal was done yesterday, when striker Joe Garner joined the club as a free agent.