Simon Grayson: Fleetwood Town have to win a game quickly

Town sit 22nd, third-bottom of League One, as they host Morecambe tomorrow, knowing a win would see them leapfrog the Shrimps in the table.

Grayson said: “A win is massive at any time but ultimately, the performances have been decent enough as we’ve said many, many times.

“It’s about winning football matches. Saturday is a game that we’re looking forward to, we know we can win it and it’s one that we want to win.

Fleetwood Town's last game was last midweek's Papa John's Trophy loss to Accrington Stanley Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“It’s easy in terms of selections when you have lots of injuries, in that your options are limited. We’ve had to play a system that isn’t really what we want to play.

“Sometimes that is just down to the availability of the players. You have to deal with that when you have a small squad and the injuries that we’re carrying at this moment in time.

“We get on with it but whoever goes on with that shirt has to put in a performance and get three points as quickly as possible.”