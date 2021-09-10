Simon Grayson: Fleetwood Town have strength in depth for Rotherham test

The head coach warned a couple of players could be unavailable for the trip to the New York Stadium but Grayson is backing his squad to have the quality to deal with those absences.

Town were bolstered by the additions of Joe Garner and Callum Johnson before the transfer window closed.

Callum Johnson on his Fleetwood Town debut in the Papa John's Trophy win over Leicester City Under-21s

Grayson said: “We’ve got one or two people that will be missing for the weekend.

“We signed Joe Garner before the deadline, who is getting up to speed with us, Callum Johnson as well.

“We’re in a good place with the squad. There might be one or two players missing but, ultimately, those that have been out of the team recently have an opportunity to come in and do well, and to stake a claim for a long period of time.

“We have good competition for places – you only have to see the last game or two. James Hill went out of the team through injury and ended up not being able to get back into the team.

“Then he’s been on international duty as well (playing for England Under-20s).

“That shows the strength in depth we have at this moment in time.”

Portsmouth loan defender Johnson is likely to make his first league appearance for the club tomorrow.

Striker Garner is still gearing up to full match fitness but could play some part against the Millers.

Grayson added: “I’ve seen the qualities and the reasons that we signed him. He’s experienced, holds the ball up well, is aggressive and knows where the back of the net is.

“Is he ready yet? Probably not really in terms of starting the game. He’s done a lot of conditioning work out in Cyprus (where he played at Apoel) without doing a great deal of football work.

“We’re easing him back into that but he’s done really well since being given the opportunity to come into training.

“Just his influence around the training pitch and the dressing room – you can see already that he has a lot of respect from his colleagues. I’m sure he’ll be a big signing for us.

“There’s every chance he’ll be involved at the weekend and he might get a bit of game time if required but it won’t be from a starting position. He’s not here for the next two weeks – he’s here for the next two years.

“We don’t need to rush him into a situation where he breaks down and he’s out for six to eight weeks.”