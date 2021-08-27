Simon Grayson: Fleetwood getting transfer deals done very soon

The summer window closes on Tuesday night and Town are still keen to land a couple of new faces.

One will take the place of summer signing Brad Halliday, out for the season because of an ACL injury picked up against Sheffield Wednesday.

Simon Grayson says Fleetwood owner Andy Pilley is excited by the club's transfer targets

They are also keen on a forward and Grayson said: “With the window shutting on Tuesday night, we’re in the process of getting a couple done very soon.

“Even if we signed them yesterday or this morning, they would not be involved at the weekend because all of our prep has been done on that.

“I would expect that, by the early part of next week, we will have completed most of our work that we’re going to do.

“There’s definitely resources, we know where we are with the budget and our budget is a lot lower than it has been for a number of years, but I get on with it.

“I know exactly what we’ve got to work with. We work closely with Andy (Pilley, owner) in knowing what is available and I keep running things past him.

“He’s excited by the couple of players that we’re hopeful of doing in the next 24 or 48 hours.

“By the window shutting, I think we’ll have a really strong squad with good quality and good types of people.

“Different types of players as well, that’s been a big part of our recruitment policy over these summer months.”

Town recorded their first win of the season against Cheltenham Town last time out.

They go into tomorrow’s game against Plymouth Argyle in high spirits, though Grayson always believed a win was coming.

He said: “I’ve been in dressing rooms as a player where it’s been really good and you stick together, and you’re in the trenches together.

“As a manager I’ve also gone into dressing rooms where you can tell straight away there is something wrong and it takes time to change the mindset around and, ultimately, it takes time to change the personnel around.

“We have got a genuine, good group of players. It’s easy me saying that but Saturday showed that.

“We were 1-0 down early on in the game and then they hit the equaliser with four minutes to go.