Simon Grayson explains how plan to 'pick pockets' of MK Dons helped Fleetwood to snatch precious point

A 3-3 draw may not have been what he had in mind, but head coach Grayson says his carefully-planned strategy for countering the threat of their high-flying hosts worked well at Stadium MK.

Grayson revealed that the plan did not so much involve denying their hosts possession as frustrating them with a disciplined team approach.

Ged Garner celebrates his second goal as Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson's planning paid off at Stadium MK

The Town boss explained: “It was always going to be one of those games because we’re a good team and they’re a good team - their record speaks for itself.

“The numbers of passes they have, their possession patterns, the amount they dominate the ball in games.

“We had a set plan of how we were going to play and let them have it in certain areas but then pick their pockets, pass the ball and ask questions.

“The game plan worked really well. We limited them to few opportunities in the first half. Second half they got into pockets and areas where they can want to try and hurt you.

“The message at half-time was not to lose discipline because if you go off as individuals they will pick you off."

Grayson admitted his the plan took a little time to come to fruition, even though Town took the lead twice in the first half through Ged Garner.

He added: “We started the game and probably gave the ball away too cheaply. But once we found the first, second and third pass we were able to play through them.

“We knew little passes down the side of them might hurt them, and Ged Garner got into some great positions and it was two brilliant finishes.”