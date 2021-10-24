Simon Grayson devastated by defeat as Fleetwood 'switch off' in final seconds at Ipswich

The Cod Army did well to keep the League One top scorers at bay until Conor Chaplin’s 49th-minute effort.

Callum Morton seemingly stole a point with nine minutes to go as he marked his first start since September with his sixth goal in as many appearances.

Simon Grayson applauds the fans and says he was 'devastated' for those who travelled to Ipswich

But Bersant Celina, who previously signed for Swansea City for £3million, struck a 93rd-minute hammer blow as Grayson’s side slipped into the relegation zone at Portman Road after this second defeat in five days.

The head coach said: "Ultimately we got the equaliser and then we switched off at the last minute.

“It’s devastating for the players and for the supporters who travelled all the way down here.

“I thought we played really well and didn’t think we deserved to lose like that.

“Obviously we suffered the disappointment of conceding straight after half-time but we responded in a positive manner by not buckling under the pressure of 20,000 people here and we believed we could get something.

“The first goal went between somebody’s legs and sometimes you just have to say, ‘There’s not much you can do about that’.

“Maybe somebody could have got closer to him. But when he hits it and it goes through bodies, then you can’t do much about it.”