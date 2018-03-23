Sheridan targets another landmark at Fleetwood

He’s smashed hoodoos since walking through the door at Highbury and now John Sheridan aims to end Fleetwood’s dismal run of home form.

Don’t miss the latest football news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Town last won at home in League One almost five months ago against Oxford United.

After ending an eight-match losing run, and seeing Town pick up their first league clean sheets since December and first win since Janaury, head coach Sheridan is eager to keep his four-game unbeaten run going.

Tomorrow Town visit a Northampton they leapfrogged and left in the bottom four thanks to Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Rochdale.

Town are two points above the Cobblers and Sheridan praised the fans for sticking by them.

He said: “The supporters have been right behind us and supported me in the four games I have been here.

“They want what we want – to win games and stay in the division. We are all in it together.

“If we can win at home it would be brilliant. Fans don’t pay their money to watch you lose, so hopefully we can get a win at home as quickly as we can.

“I think the fans responded to the two performances a home, decent performances against MK Dons and Plymouth.

“If we can get that little bit more, possibly if we score first, we’ll have a chance to get what we are after. If we are winning it is a good feeling.”

Sheridan is not underestimating Northampton, especially after they denied Shrewsbury a return to the top of the table by holding them 1-1 in midweek.

Sheridan added: “They played a different formation and got a good result.

“They have one or two injuries or suspensions and are fighting for their lives. They are not just going to come here and lie down. We have got to make life difficult.”

On-loan left-back Kevin O’Connor will miss the game but Sheridan still has a selection headache, especially after substitutes Bobby Grant and scorer Jordy Hiwula combined for the second goal at Spotland.

The Town boss said: “Kevin is still injured. He’s been running and looks a lot better. I don’t think he’s too far away from joining in training again.

“Everyone (else) is fit and again I’m leaving players out, even off the bench. I don’t like doing that.

“I made a few changes the other night. They are all on their toes and I think they all feel they have a chance.

“The subs affected the game at Rochdale and I want that in the team.”