Ross Wallace reports for pre-season training at Fleetwood Town but is still yet to sign new deal

Ross Wallace reported for pre-season training with Fleetwood Town but is still to agree a new deal.

he Gazette understands the midfielder, 34, is yet to put pen to paper on the deal offered by Town.

Fleetwood Town players take part in the bleep test

After leaving Championship side Sheffield Wednesday last summer, Wallace joined Town in September, eventually agreeing a deal which ran until the end of the season.

Negotiations are rumbling on, though he took part in the first day of training at the League One club.

James Wallace, who was released by the club in the summer when his one-year deal ran out, also joined the first team at training.

However, his future lies elsewhere and he is training with a view to finding another club.

Experienced midfielder Dean Marney was not on the grass at Fleetwood and it is understood he remains injured. The ex-Burnley man ended the 2018-19 campaign with a calf injury.

Three familiar faces returned to the first-team fold. Striker Conor McAleny, midfielder Kyle Dempsey and defender Gethin Jones all ended the season on loan at Kimarnock, Peterborough and Mansfield Town respectively

All three were back in training at Town, with Dempsey and Jones leading the way in the 'bleep' test.

New signings Josh Morris and Danny Andrew were also among the last men standing in the test as head coach Joey Barton oversaw his squad's return to training

The first day was all about fitness training, with Town's first game against National League side Wrexham set to take place at Poolfoot Farm on Friday, July 5 (6pm kick-off).