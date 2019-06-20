REVEALED: Fleetwood Town's 2019/20 League One fixture list

Fleetwood Town will travel to Peterborough United on the opening day of the new 2019/20 season.
The League One fixtures have just been announced with Town set to travel to the Posh on Saturday August 3 with AFC Wimbledon the first league visitors to Highbury on August 10.
The Cod Army will travel to Rochdale on Boxing Day and host Sunderland on New Year's Day.
A home clash with Bristol Rovers on Sunday December 29 completes Town's festive fixture list.
Fixtures in full:
Sat Aug 3 Peterborough United A
Sat Aug 10 A.F.C. Wimbledon H
Wed Aug 14 Carabao Cup One
Sat Aug 17 Doncaster Rovers A
Tue Aug 20 Wycombe Wanderers H
Sat Aug 24 Accrington Stanley H
Wed Aug 28 Carabao Cup Two
Sat Aug 31 Lincoln City A
September
Sat Sep 7 Oxford United H
Sat Sep 14 Southend United A
Tue Sep 17 Bury H
Sat Sep 21 Rochdale H
Wed Sep 25 Carabao Cup Three
Sat Sep 28 Shrewsbury Town A
October
Sat Oct 5 Ipswich Town H
Sat Oct 12 Sunderland A
Sat Oct 19 Burton Albion H
Wed Oct 23 Coventry City A
Sat Oct 26 Milton Keynes Dons H
Wed Oct 30 Carabao Cup Four
November
Sat Nov 2 Bolton Wanderers A
Sat Nov 9 Emirates FA Cup
1 Sat Nov 16 Portsmouth A
Sat Nov 23 Tranmere Rovers H
Sat Nov 30 Emirates FA Cup 2
December
Sat Dec 7 Blackpool A
Sat Dec 14 Gillingham H
Wed Dec 18 Carabao Cup Five
Sat Dec 21 Rotherham United A
Thu Dec 26 Rochdale A
Sun Dec 29 Bristol Rovers H
January
Wed Jan 1 Sunderland H
Sat Jan 4 Ipswich Town A/ Emirates FA Cup 3
Wed Jan 8 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)
Sat Jan 11 Burton Albion A
Sat Jan 18 Shrewsbury Town H
Sat Jan 25 Bristol Rovers A/ Emirates FA Cup 4
Tue Jan 28 Coventry City H
Wed Jan 29 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)
Sat Feb 1 Doncaster Rovers H
Sat Feb 8 A.F.C. Wimbledon A
Tue Feb 11 Wycombe Wanderers A
Sat Feb 15 Peterborough United H
Sat Feb 22 Portsmouth H
Sat Feb 29 Tranmere Rovers A
March
Sun Mar 1 Carabao Cup Final Wed
Mar 4 Emirates FA Cup 5
Sat Mar 7 Blackpool H
Sat Mar 14 Gillingham A
Sat Mar 21 Rotherham United H
Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final
Sat Mar 28 Bolton Wanderers H
Sat Apr 4 Milton Keynes Dons A
Fri Apr 10 Accrington Stanley A
Mon Apr 13 Lincoln City H
Sat Apr 18 Oxford United A
Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
Sat Apr 25 Southend United H
Sun May 3 Bury A
Sat May 23 Emirates FA Cup Final