REVEALED: Fleetwood Town's 2019/20 League One fixture list

Fleetwood Town will travel to Peterborough United on the opening day of the new 2019/20 season.

The League One fixtures have just been announced with Town set to travel to the Posh on Saturday August 3 with AFC Wimbledon the first league visitors to Highbury on August 10.

The Cod Army will travel to Rochdale on Boxing Day and host Sunderland on New Year's Day.

A home clash with Bristol Rovers on Sunday December 29 completes Town's festive fixture list.

Fixtures in full:

Sat Aug 3 Peterborough United A

Sat Aug 10 A.F.C. Wimbledon H

Wed Aug 14 Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 17 Doncaster Rovers A

Tue Aug 20 Wycombe Wanderers H

Sat Aug 24 Accrington Stanley H

Wed Aug 28 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 31 Lincoln City A

September

Sat Sep 7 Oxford United H

Sat Sep 14 Southend United A

Tue Sep 17 Bury H

Sat Sep 21 Rochdale H

Wed Sep 25 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 28 Shrewsbury Town A

October

Sat Oct 5 Ipswich Town H

Sat Oct 12 Sunderland A

Sat Oct 19 Burton Albion H

Wed Oct 23 Coventry City A

Sat Oct 26 Milton Keynes Dons H

Wed Oct 30 Carabao Cup Four

November

Sat Nov 2 Bolton Wanderers A

Sat Nov 9 Emirates FA Cup

1 Sat Nov 16 Portsmouth A

Sat Nov 23 Tranmere Rovers H

Sat Nov 30 Emirates FA Cup 2

December

Sat Dec 7 Blackpool A

Sat Dec 14 Gillingham H

Wed Dec 18 Carabao Cup Five

Sat Dec 21 Rotherham United A

Thu Dec 26 Rochdale A

Sun Dec 29 Bristol Rovers H

January

Wed Jan 1 Sunderland H

Sat Jan 4 Ipswich Town A/ Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed Jan 8 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 11 Burton Albion A

Sat Jan 18 Shrewsbury Town H

Sat Jan 25 Bristol Rovers A/ Emirates FA Cup 4

Tue Jan 28 Coventry City H

Wed Jan 29 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Feb 1 Doncaster Rovers H

Sat Feb 8 A.F.C. Wimbledon A

Tue Feb 11 Wycombe Wanderers A

Sat Feb 15 Peterborough United H

Sat Feb 22 Portsmouth H

Sat Feb 29 Tranmere Rovers A

March

Sun Mar 1 Carabao Cup Final Wed

Mar 4 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 7 Blackpool H

Sat Mar 14 Gillingham A

Sat Mar 21 Rotherham United H

Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Mar 28 Bolton Wanderers H

Sat Apr 4 Milton Keynes Dons A

Fri Apr 10 Accrington Stanley A

Mon Apr 13 Lincoln City H

Sat Apr 18 Oxford United A

Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 25 Southend United H

Sun May 3 Bury A

Sat May 23 Emirates FA Cup Final