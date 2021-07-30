Return of Fleetwood fans thrills boss Simon Grayson ahead of Leeds United test

And the head coach looks forward to doing so again when another of his former clubs, Leeds United visit for a friendly this evening (7pm).

Until this week, every Highbury match had been staged behind closed doors since Grayson took charge six months ago, though some Town fans were able to watch their side in the flesh against Port Vale at Poolfoot Farm early in pre-season.

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson was delighted with his side's display against Huddersfield

Goals by Ged Garner and Shayden Morris saw off the Championship Terriers 2-1, watched by Highbury’s first crowd since the goalless draw with Blackpool in March last year.

Grayson (left) told the club website: “It’s been great to be back at Highbury and to have supporters here for the first time in so long.

“We are delighted with the result but that’s not the first thing you pay attention to.

“We’re focusing on the way we played and how the players are implementing the ideas we have worked on, both offensively and defensively.

“If you get a positive result against a Championship side you can be very pleased.

“It also felt really good having the fans behind us because we gave them something to cheer about, especially in the first half when we passed the ball really well.

“It was a strange feeling having the supporters back at Highbury, but it’s great to have them all back and we’re all looking forward to the first game of the season now.”

Having used a 3-5-2 formation since his arrival, Grayson changed things a little against the Yorkshire side.

His system allowed goalscorer Morris and new signing Paddy Lane to play as wingers.

Grayson felt his side showed good signs in both attack and defence.

He said: “We used a new set-up on Tuesday, which allowed Shayden Morris the freedom to go forward as well as Paddy Lane on the opposite side.

“I thought in the first half we played really well. Danny Andrew also hit the post from a superb free-kick and to be 2-0 up at half-time was really pleasing.

“We attacked really well and we kept a lot of their players quiet.

“The second half was quite different but we had to show a different side to our game. There are two sides to a football match, and we showed individually and as a unit that we can do both in what was a really good test.”