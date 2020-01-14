Pundit makes amusing Jurgen Klopp-Rotherham United claim, Neil Warnock eyes return, Simon Grayson talks transfers - gossip

The January transfer window is entering its 14th day, with plenty of new deals on the horizon!
And we’ve got all of the latest rumour and gossip rounded-up into one place – with news from League One clubs Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool, Rotherham United and Peterborough United.
And there’s plenty of news from clubs outside of the third-tier including Rangers, Bristol City, Swindon Town, Salford City, Hearts and Blackburn Rovers.
Simply scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest third-tier transfer gossip from around the web – and don’t forget to check back tomorrow for more of the same.