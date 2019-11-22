Premier League team bid for Peterborough United star, ex-Newcastle United man eyes Doncaster Rovers contract, Blackpool could lose key striker - League One and Two gossip The January transfer window is fast approaching with EFL clubs on the lookout for deals... Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest gossip. 1. Steve Harper to Newcastle United Ex-Newcastle and Sunderland goalkeeper Steve Harper has re-joined the Magpies as a coach. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Marcus Maddison to the Championship Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry claims even a 2million bid wouldnt be enough to tempt them to sell Marcus Maddison in January with interest from three Championship clubs. (Shields Gazette) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Lyle Taylor to Premier League Charlton Athletic are considering the possibility of a move for Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet if they lose Lyle Taylor in the January transfer window. (South London Press) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Bahlul Mustafazade to Sunderland Bahlul Mustafazade, the Azerbaijan international defender linked with Celtic and Sunderland over the past 12 months, has again reiterated his desire to play overseas. (The Scotsman) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3