Premier League team bid for Peterborough United star, ex-Newcastle United man eyes Doncaster Rovers contract, Blackpool could lose key striker - League One and Two gossip

Tyler Reid has become the third player to sign for Wrexham this week with the right-back arriving on loan from League Two side Swindon Town. (The Leader)

Ex-Newcastle and Sunderland goalkeeper Steve Harper has re-joined the Magpies as a coach.

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry claims even a 2million bid wouldnt be enough to tempt them to sell Marcus Maddison in January with interest from three Championship clubs. (Shields Gazette)

Charlton Athletic are considering the possibility of a move for Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet if they lose Lyle Taylor in the January transfer window. (South London Press)

Bahlul Mustafazade, the Azerbaijan international defender linked with Celtic and Sunderland over the past 12 months, has again reiterated his desire to play overseas. (The Scotsman)

