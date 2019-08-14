PLAYER RATINGS: Nottingham Forest 1 Fleetwood Town 0

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town writer Rosie Swarbrick assessed the performances from Town's 1-0 Carabao Cup exit at Nottingham Forest.

Alex Cairns 7: A number of good saves. He impressed in goal for Town.

Lewie Coyle 7: He made several good blocks. Another solid performance.

Peter Clarke 7: Much improved from the AFC Wimbledon game. Calm, composed and helped blunt Forest's attack. A solid performance.

Harry Souttar 7: Perhaps could have done more to stop Silva's goal but overall a much improved showing than Saturday's game. Impressive on defensive set-pieces.

Danny Andrew 6: Put in a decent shift at left-back but room for improvement.

Jordan Rossiter 7: Not afraid to get on the ball or get stuck in. A real busy performance and a good shift.

Paul Coutts 7: He plays a key role in Town's work off the ball to contain the opposition. What a signing and a what a difference he has made to Fleetwood's midfield.

Harrison Biggins 7 Probably his best performance in a Town shirt. Reacted to Saturday's half-time substitution by putting in a sparkling performance. Always getting forward and trying to create. Made his mark on the game.

Ash Hunter 6 The fairy-tale game for Hunter but not a fairy-tale night for the Town winger. He managed to put a free-kick wide but could not make his mark at his boyhood club. A shame.

Paddy Madden 6: You'd have put your life savings on Madden finishing a one-on-one chance but he put the ball wide in the closing stages. A striker of his quality should be hitting the target from there but as always he put a fantastic shift in for the team.

Wes Burns 6: A quieter game for Burns until Morris and McAleny introduced. The winger sparked into life later in the game when Town shifted to an attacking focus.

Subs: Morris on for Hunter 53 7: Made a difference. Allowed Town to get on the ball more and a thorn in Forest's side.

McAleny on for Biggins 62: 6 So much energy, hunger and passion. Got at the heels of Forest and showed fire. Should have scored when Coutts nodded the ball into his path but his positioning is there. Again his work in that number 10 role key to Town's attacking prowess.

Ross Wallace on for Rossiter 80 7: A really impressive cameo. Got at the heels of the Forest players and nearly scored a set-piece. An impressive second debut. Needs to show that fire week-in week-out.