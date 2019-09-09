PLAYER RATINGS Fleetwood Town 2 Oxford United 1

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town writer Rosie Swarbrick assesses the performances from Town's 2-1 win over Oxford United.

Matt Gilks 6 Flapped at a couple of crosses and put himself under pressure. Communication shaky at times and kicking was not great either. Needs to improve in his next game.

Lewie Coyle 7 Solid performance from the full-back. Impressed with his attacking play. A sublime cross in to Clarke for the all important second goal.

Peter Clarke 8 Perhaps could have communicated with Dunne more for the first goal but overall a solid performance from the Town defender. Took his header well and a real captain like performance.

Jimmy Dunne 6 A tale of two halves for the youngster on debut. Shaky in the first half and should have done better for the first goal but improved in the second 45 and rescued his keeper when Gilks nearly made a howler flapping with Henry looming.

Danny Andrew 6 Again, he needs to bring more to the table. Could have done more in the box for the Oxford goal. Arrived with high expectations after Doncaster form and expect more from.him

Paul Coutts 7 A key figure in the middle of the park. When Town countered in the second half some of the balls he played out from the back were sublime. Suited that holding role in the second half.

Jordan Rossiter 7 Full of energy and provides the legs in the engine room. Unlucky with his strike that hit the post and cannoned back to Madden. But he is trying to bring more end product to the table.

Kyle Dempsey 8 What a comeback. Dempsey had not played a league game for Town since October 2018 but certainly made his mark. A key figure in Town's attacking play and linked the defence to the attack. Given his chance and taken it with both hands.

Wes Burns 8 Had a whale of a time on that right wing. The Welshman terrorised Oxford as he made a miraculous comeback from Tuesday's shin injury.

Paddy Madden 8 The fact he is in the right place at the right time to convert the rebound from Rossiter's strike no coincidence. Positioning, team play and effort top drawer once again. Summed him up at the end when he was making clearances in his own box to help Town secure victory. A real team player.

Josh Morris 7 Bright, lively and full of pace. Gave Oxford's defence headaches but set-pieces could improve.

Subs: Ash Hunter on for Morris 77 7 Brought extra pace to the table and aided Town's counter-attacking play.

Ched Evans on for Dempsey 77 7 He was clearly desperate to get on the pitch. The forward made an impact when he came on.

Harrison Biggins on for Burns 90 6 - Not enough time to make an impact