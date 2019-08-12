Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton

PLAYER RATINGS: Fleetwood Town 2 AFC Wimbledon 1

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town writer Rosie Swarbrick assessed the performances from Town's 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Highbury.

Super-sub Paddy Madden cancelled out Kwesi Appiah's opener with Josh Morris clinching the points for Joey Barton's side.

Alex Cairns: 6 Not a busy afternoon for the Town keeper. Nothing he could have done about the goal.

Lewie Coyle 7: Gave his all and a good solid shift. Good link-up with Coutts from the throw-in that lead to the first goal.

