PLAYER RATINGS: Fleetwood Town 2 AFC Wimbledon 1
The Gazette's Fleetwood Town writer Rosie Swarbrick assessed the performances from Town's 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Highbury.
Super-sub Paddy Madden cancelled out Kwesi Appiah's opener with Josh Morris clinching the points for Joey Barton's side.
1. Alex Cairns: 6 Not a busy afternoon for the Town keeper. Nothing he could have done about the goal.
2. Lewie Coyle 7: Gave his all and a good solid shift. Good link-up with Coutts from the throw-in that lead to the first goal.
