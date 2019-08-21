PLAYER RATINGS: Fleetwood Town 1 Wycombe Wanderers 1

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town writer Rosie Swarbrick assesses the performances from Town's 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

Matt Gilks 8 Several impressive saves and stops to keep Town in the game. A sparkling debut but worryingly looked to have injured his shoulder with some of his heroics.

Lewie Coyle 6: Improved from the Doncaster performance. He moved from right back to a right-sided central defensive role as Town shifted formation during the game. Goal came from a cross from his flank again though.

Harry Souttar 6: Taught a tough lesson by Akinfenwa. Needs to be stronger than that to stop a player of his experience nodding in at the back post.

Peter Clarke 6 A few too many loose passes out from the back in the first half and should have done better when Danny Andrew's set-piece landed in his path

Danny Andrew 6 Another quiet game from the full-back. Needs to bring more to the table and take the game by the scruff of the neck.

Paul Coutts 7 A key cog in Town's midfield engine and key to Town dominating possession but that possession did not harm Wycombe. He missed the energy of Rossiter alongside him.

Jack Sowerby 6 A shame to see him go off injured but he needs to bring more to the table when he returns.

Wes Burns 7 The bright spark for Town in the opening stages. He hit the woodwork and deserved a goal. An outlet for Town too when he switched into that right wing-back position. Suited his return to the right-wing and helped Coyle defensively.

Conor McAleny 7 Heroic of him to play on for the final 30 minutes despite clearly carrying an ankle injury. Shows his desire to fight for the shirt and the team to play on.

Josh Morris 6 A threat on the left wing attacking wise and looked stronger defensively aiding Andrew.

Paddy Madden 8 When Town needed a goal he was on hand to pop up in the last minute. Another gutsy performance, worked his socks off for the team and deserves his goal. A man in form and proved his point on his return to the starting line-up.

Subs: Wallace on for Sowerby 44 6 Improved the midfield when he came on and he helped find Hunter for the goal.

Eastham on for Clarke 57 8 In that 33 minute cameo he showed why he should be one of the first names on the team sheet. Impressive blocks, interceptions and awareness to help Gilks give Town that platform to level. Welcome back.

Hunter on for Andrew 67 7 Playing in a left wing-back role he certainly made his mark off the bench. A peach of a cross to find Madden in the closing stages. Those two have a near telepathic connection at times.