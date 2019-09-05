PLAYER RATINGS: Accrington Stanley 2 Fleetwood Town 1

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town writer Rosie Swarbrick assesses the performances from Town's 2-1 EFL Trophy defeat at Accrington Stanley.

Alex Cairns 7 Back in the side but nothing he could do about both goals. Did not deserve to be moved out of the league side but also did not really get a chance to show why he should return.

Lewie Coyle 6 Another goal conceded from that right flank as McConville danced past him to score the second. A tough night as Accrington targeted the wings when Town went down to 10.

Peter Clarke 7 A solid game and had a strong partnership with Eastham.

Ash Eastham 7 Looked like he had been playing all season, a solid shift from the centre-half.

Danny Andrew 6 Accrington attacked the wings when Town went down to 10. He was outfoxed a couple of the times in the first half but stronger in the second. Should be hitting the target with that last gasp chance.

Kyle Dempsey 7 The stand-out man for Town. Helped link the defence and attack and stepped up to the plate when Town lost Biggins. Looked more comfortable in a midfield two but is pushing for a league start.

Harrison Biggins 6 Sent off for a sliding challenge on McConville in the 25th minute. Looked like a booking rather than a red but by sliding in at speed he has given the referee a decision to make. Does he need to make the tackle? Showed his youthful naivety.

Jordan Rossiter 6 Again another all action and all energy performance from the midfield man.

Wes Burns 7 Devastating to see him stretchered off the pitch. Thankfully it appears it is not a break but hopefully he is back in action sooner rather than later.

Ched Evans 7 Toiled away as a lone striker and was a constant threat after Accrington went 1-0 up. Again had chances to score but his sharpness will come with minutes. A real captain's performance.

Ash Hunter 7 Did not have the same attacking freedom after Biggins' exit as Town were forced to switch from 4-3-3 to 4-4-1. He was asked to defend and put a shift in for the team.

Subs: Josh Morris on for Burns 20 6 An earlier introduction that expected for Burns and like Hunter asked to play a more defensive wing role after the Biggins red.

Paddy Madden on for Hunter 69 7 Made it five from five from the penalty spot as Town never gave up hope.

Harvey Saunders on for Evans 77 6: Lots of energy and running in the dying stages on his Town debut. An intriguing cameo.