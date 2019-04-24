PFA League One Team of The Year: Barnsley dominate as Sunderland, Portsmouth, Luton and Doncaster feature PFA League One Team of The Year The PFA League One Team of The Year has been announced - with players from Barnlsey, Sunderland, Portsmouth, Luton and Doncaster featuring. Click and scroll through the pages to see who made it: Barnsley Barnsley Barnsley Portsmouth Luton Town Portsmouth Barnsley Sunderland Luton Town Doncaster Rovers Clint Hill reveals why Fleetwood Town's suspended Stoke City loan star Harry Souttar has been spotted on crutches