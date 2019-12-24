Scroll down and click through the pages to view all the latest transfer news.

Peterborough United boss talks transfers and rules out big-money deal for KEY man - plus gossip from MK Dons, Portsmouth and Sunderland

The January transfer window is fast approaching, with a whole host of clubs eyeing deals.

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has suggested that Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has rejected a January move to the League One side. (Peterborough Telegraph)

1. A blow for Peterborough United

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has said that winger Aiden McGeady is the subject of interest from as many as two clubs from abroad. (Various)

2. Aiden McGeady attracting interest

Portsmouth midfielder Andy Cannon has admitted he has been weighing up his future at the club. (The 72)

3. Pompey midfielder considering options

Karl Robinson believes Oxford United are in a position to make a quick start to the January transfer window. (Various)

4. Oxford boss outlines plans

