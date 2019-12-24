Peterborough United boss talks transfers and rules out big-money deal for KEY man - plus gossip from MK Dons, Portsmouth and Sunderland The January transfer window is fast approaching, with a whole host of clubs eyeing deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest League One gossip. 1. A blow for Peterborough United Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has suggested that Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has rejected a January move to the League One side. (Peterborough Telegraph) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Aiden McGeady attracting interest Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has said that winger Aiden McGeady is the subject of interest from as many as two clubs from abroad. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Pompey midfielder considering options Portsmouth midfielder Andy Cannon has admitted he has been weighing up his future at the club. (The 72) 0 Buy a Photo 4. Oxford boss outlines plans Karl Robinson believes Oxford United are in a position to make a quick start to the January transfer window. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3