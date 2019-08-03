Peterborough United 1 Fleetwood Town 3: Boss Joey Barton reacts to the opening day victory as Fleetwood Town end the day at the top of the League One table

Head coach Joey Barton was delighted to see his new signings make an impact in Fleetwood Town's 3-1 win at Peterborough United.

Stoke City loan star Harry Souttar marked his second Town debut by nodding home fellow new signing Paul Coutts' corner in the third minute.

Souttar released Josh Morris to make it 2-0 with a delightful chip in the 13th minute.

Peterborough forward Ivan Toney reduced the deficit in the 67th minute but Danny Andrew restored Town's two goal cushion by sweeping home a free-kick in the 81st minute.

The goal scoring trio all returned to Highbury this summer and opened their accounts for the season at Highbury.

But they were not the only new signings that impressed Barton.

Rangers loanee Jordan Rossiter and experienced ex-Sheffield United man Paul Coutts made their Town debuts in the middle of the park.

Centre-half Peter Clarke also made his first league appearance for Town just days after turning a successful trial into a one year deal.

Leeds United loan star Lewie Coyle also made his third Town debut at right-back.

And Barton was pleased to see Town score twice from set-piece situations.

That was one of the areas from the 2018-19 season he wanted to address and he praised his coaches, the analysis department and the players for putting that into action as Town ended the day at the top of the League One table.

He said: "We have seen that quality through pre-season and flashes from them all but you always hope that they deliver it when the league campaign starts and three points are at stake.

"You want them to take that momentum from a good pre-season and I think the lads equipped themselves superbly today.

"Josh getting on the score sheet is always important for a front man.

"That gets him up and running.

"We knew when we brought Josh and Danny Andrew the quality they possessed on set-pieces.

"It was an area we highlighted as a team to improve from.

"We did not get enough from them last season.

"They become very important in games.

"So to score from a corner and a direct free-kick is a testament to the hard work the coaches, analysts and the players on the training ground.

"Really pleased."

Though the Town boss says his men will have to work on defensive set-piece situations after Marcus Maddison's free-kick allowed Toney to set up a tense finish.

Barton said: "We knew this would be a tough place to come.

"Obviously to get ourselves in a good position earlier in the game was key.

"We had to absorb periods of pressure because of the quality Peterborough possess in that front zone but we did that manfully.

"We could have defended that wide free-kick better.

"We will do some work on the training ground about that but all in all really pleased with the performance and taking three points."