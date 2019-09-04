Paul Coutts: Nothing to fear in Fleetwood promotion push

Paul Coutts says Fleetwood Town have nothing to fear from the other sides in League One as he eyes another promotion.

Coutts has promotion from the third tier on his CV already from his spells with Peterborough United and Sheffield United.

The Scot was also part of the Blades squad which gained promotion to the Premier League last season.

However, having been released by Blades boss Chris Wilder in the summer, Coutts opted to link up with Town head coach Joey Barton.

His first month at Highbury ended with Town ninth in the League One table after three wins, a draw and two defeats from their opening six league games.

As they prepare to welcome 18th-placed Oxford United this Saturday, the 31-year-old said tables should only be taken notice of after the first 10 matches.

He said: “It is early days. They say 10 games gives you a gauge of where you are looking.

“I’ve not come up against anyone yet who I have thought were miles better than us.

“If we can get things right out there, we should be thereabouts.

“From within we want to push towards the top six and see where it takes us.

“Obviously everyone wants to get promoted.

“We are six games in and there is nothing to fear out there.

“Hopefully we can push into the top six or top two – who knows? – let’s see how it pans out.”

As Coutts acknowledged, the season is at an early stage with Town only two points behind second-placed Lincoln City.

He is enjoying his spell on the Fylde coast and feels that Town’s class of 2019-20 are continually improving as they seek promotion to the Championship.

He said: “I have loved it, it has been great so far.

“The work on the training ground is brilliant.

“The coaching staff and the manager are top drawer.

“I’m enjoying it, I think we are improving every week and with every game so hopefully we can have a successful season.”