New Fleetwood Town signing Josh Morris relishes reunion with Paddy Madden

Josh Morris is looking to rebuild his partnership with Paddy Madden after following in the striker’s footsteps by swapping Scunthorpe United for Fleetwood Town.

Town head coach Joey Barton has made winger Morris his second signing of the summer on a two-year contract.

Morris, 27, joined Scunthorpe from Bradford City in 2016 and spent a year and a half in the same Iron side as Fleetwood hitman Madden.

The winger is famed for his goals and assists, and he built up a rapport with Madden at Glanford Park before the Irishman moved to Fleetwood in January last year.

While top scorer Madden’s 19 goals last season helped Town to finish 11th, second-bottom Scunthorpe were relegated but Preston-born Morris is to remain in League One after signing for Fleetwood for a third time.

In the first of two loan stints from Blackburn Rovers, he was part of the Town side that won the League Two play-off final in 2014.

Morris then spent the whole of the following season at Highbury and was a prominent figure in Graham Alexander’s team, making 47 appearances and scoring eight goals.

This week’s other Town signing Danny Andrew was a member of the same Fleetwood squad as Morris in 2014-15.

Only two other Town players remain from that season: Jack Sowerby and Ash Hunter were plucked from non-league while Morris was a Town loan star.

Morris is pleased to be linking up with familiar face Madden again and said: “He’s a great player and a good lad.

“I know Paddy really well. He scored loads of goals at Scunthorpe when I was there and obviously here last season too. To have a friendly face in the dressing room always helps.

“Hopefully the best of me is to come and I can’t wait to get started.”

Morris is pleased to finally get the deal over the line and added: “I’m glad I’ve been able to get this sorted because it’s been going on all summer really.

“To get signed and sorted a week before pre-season allows me to get fully prepared.

“It’s a club that I know really well and I’m delighted to be here.

“I spoke to the manager as soon as the season finished and I was really impressed with what he had to say.

“I know the chairman really well from the loan spells I’ve had here and everyone knows the ambition he’s got.

“After weighing everything up, I knew this was the right decision.”