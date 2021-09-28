MK Dons 3 Fleetwood 3: Town fight back for a point again with Batty blast after Garner double

Midfielder Batty thumped home an unstoppable effort in the 88th minute after the Dons failed to clear Danny Andrew’s corner to send the travelling Cod Army into raptures.

Before Batty’s late intervention, the crowd at Stadium MK were treated to some memorable goals, a hat-trick from MK Dons playmaker Scott Twine and a battling performance from Simon Grayson’s men.

Ged Garner scored his and Fleetwood's second at MK Dons

Town took a shock lead on 11 minutes when Ged Garner coolly slotted past Andrew Fisher after excellent play from Paddy Lane and Harrison Biggins.

However, Twine bagged his first of the night on 27 minutes, curling a beauty past a helpless Alex Cairns in the Fleetwood goal.

Incredibly, the visitors retook the lead on 31 minutes when a spot of pinball in midfield saw the ball break kindly for Garner to stroke another calm finish past Fisher.

In a whirlwind first half, Twine scored a screamer from 25 yards on 40 minutes, unleashing a vicious, dipping effort that comprehensively beat Cairns.

In a cagey second half, Twine completed a memorable hat-trick with a fantastic third on 73 minutes, firing in a wonderful free-kick from 25 yards before Batty’s equaliser.

Fleetwood promoted Paddy Lane to their starting line-up, replacing Ryan Edmondson, following Saturday's equaliser at Cambridge United.

The other change to the side which drew at the Abbey was the return of Jay Matete in place of Max Clark.

After a bright start from the hosts, Fleetwood surprisingly went ahead as Garner latched on to a wonderful through pass from Biggins.

After Twine's equaliser, MaxWatters missed a golden chance to make it two 60 seconds later.

The on-loan striker spun past Tom Clarke to get through on goal but was denied by a wonderful save by Cairns.

However, after that spell of Dons’ pressure, Fleetwood took the lead again through Garner, who belied his tender years with another confident finish.

Grayson’s side looked a real threat on the break and were denied a third on 39 minutes when the hat-trick seeking Garner saw his shot deflected inches wide, with Fisher well beaten.

In a thrilling game, Dons hit back through that man Twine just 60 seconds after Fleetwood had almost opened up a two-goal lead.

The second half was played at a slightly slower tempo after a fantastic first 45 minutes.

However, after a very quiet period in the game, Twine lit up Stadium MK with a rocket of a free- kick which gave Cairns no chance.

Fleetwood reacted well to that blow with good efforts from Andrew and Matete before Batty had the last laugh, just eight minutes after coming on for his first appearance since August 21.

This third successive League One draw saw Fleetwood slip to 20th place before the Cod Army face Charlton Athletic at home on Saturday.

MK DONS: Fisher, Kioso, O’Hora, Darling, Harvie, Jules (sub: Lewington, 90), Robson, O‘Riley, Twine, Parrott (sub: Kasumu, 84), Watters (sub: Eisa, 71). Subs: Ravizzoli, Baldwin, McEachran, Boateng.

FLEETWOOD TOWN: Cairns, Hill, Clarke, Andrew, Johnson, Biggins (Batty, 80), Rossiter, Matete, Camps (J.Garner 80), G.Garner, Lane. Subs not used: Crellin, Edmondson, Clark, Conn-Clarke, Johnston.

REFEREE: Peter Wright