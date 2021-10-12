Max McMillan so proud of first Fleetwood goal but will be patient for next chance

The 19-year-old notched as Town beat Barrow in the Papa John’s Trophy a week ago.

The Cod Army came from behind against the Bluebirds thanks to goals from Jay Matete – also his first for the club – Ryan Edmondson and McMillan (above).

Max McMillan celebrates his first Fleetwood goal at Barrow

The latter was set up by Leeds United loanee Edmondson, who he knows from his time at Elland Road.

McMillan said after the victory which sealed Fleetwood’s place in the knockout stages with a game to spare: “I’m buzzing! It was everything that I’ve been working for this season, trying to get into the team and trying to impress the manager.

“Hopefully a goal has done that. It’s a really proud moment for me and my family.

“I was speaking to Ryan Edmondson and he said he was thinking of going for goal. I said he couldn’t have, I was so free! ‘Thank you’ to Ryan for putting it on a plate for me.

“It’s good for my learning. I’ve just turned 19 and I’m still learning men’s football.It’s different to Under-23s, which I am used to.

“Playing teams like Barrow is good for me physically, going up against strong centre-halves and learning from that.”

McMillan is now looking to push on after his debut but remains realistic.

The youngster is prepared to be patient while he works his way into the first-team picture at Highbury.

There were plenty of opportunities given to young players against Barrow, and Simon Grayson has proved in his time as head coach that he is willing to trust the youth system.

“When you get your chance you just have to take it,” McMillan said. “You have to be patient. I’m still young and trying to make my way into the first team by training hard every day. Hopefully eventually it will happen and I’m in the first-team squad week in and week out.

“He (boss Grayson) said to impress, which I think all of us did. The gaffer said he wanted to get through to the next round and the win last week did that.

“We’ve just got to be patient. He said we all did well and stood our ground.”

Town are on a 10-day break between that game and Saturday’s return to League One action against Crewe Alexandra.

McMillan said: “It’s good to have some rest at times. Hopefully the rest will do us good and we go again in our next game.”