MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood Town 2 Accrington Stanley 0

Ched Evans celebrated his second Fleetwood Town debut by scoring from the spot to seal a 2-0 win over 10-man Accrington Stanley.

Evans joined Town on a permanent basis from Sheffield United earlier this month.

The 30-year-old enjoyed an 18-goal loan spell at Highbury from the Blades last term but he has had to wait to make his bow.

The striker has been building up his fitness but came off the bench to seal the points at Highbury.

It was another Fleetwood striker who stole the show in the first half though.

Paddy Madden was the hero at both ends in the first 45.

The striker was on defensive duties as he just hooked Mark Hughes' header off the line.

And he would do the damage up the other end.

Danny Andrew's cross to the left eventually fell to the feet of Wes Burns on the right.

He fed Lewie Coyle on the overlap and the Leeds United loan star fizzed the ball into the box with Madden needing just one touch to beat Dimitar Evtimov.

Matt Gilks was on hand to tip over a Colby Bishop header after Harry Souttar somehow managed to get a toe to the ball and stop Sam Finley sprinting through on goal.

But Town would get that all important second goal after the introduction of Evans.

The forward slid the ball towards Morris on the penalty spot and he tumbled under pressure from both Zaine Francis-Angol and Seamus Conneely.

Referee Peter Wright pointed to the spot and Evans stepped up to smash the ball home in the 71st minute.

Four minutes later Accrington were down to 10-men.

Sean McConville raised his arm to Ched Evans and made contact with the Town forward's face.

The Accrington man was shown a straight red card for the incident.

Though that did not dampen Accrington's spirits as they tried in vain to find a way past Gilks in the closing stages.

Fleetwood: Gilks, Coyle, Clarke, Souttar, Andrew, Rossiter, Coutts, Morris, Burns (Wallace, 84), Madden (Evans, 73), Hunter (Biggins, 73) Subs not used: Cairns, Eastham, Dempsey, Sheron.

Accrington: Evtimov, Johnson, Hughes, Sykes, Clark, Finley, McConville, Francis-Angol (Pritchard, 78), Bishop, Conneely, Charles (Zanzala, 58). Subs not used: Bursik, Edwards, Kaba Sherif, Maguire, Barclay.