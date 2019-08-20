MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood Town 1 Wycombe Wanderers 1

Paddy Madden was the Higbury hero once again as his last-gasp leveller clinched a 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

It was a quiet affair in the first half but it was the hosts with the majority of the chances.

Wes Burns rattled the crossbar with Madden, Paul Coutts, Burns and Peter Clarke all spurning chances for Town.

Joey Barton's men would rue those missed opportunities as Wycombe broke the deadlock in the second half.

Ex-Burnley and Blackpool man Matt Gilks had replaced Alex Cairns to make his debut in the Town goal but he was beaten by Adebayo Akinfenwa in the 56th minute.

The forward managed to out-muscle Town's giant centre-half Harry Souttar at the back stick and bundle home Alex Pattison's cross from the left.

But despite losing his clean sheet Gilks was on hand to keep Town in the game late on.

He just tipped over a dipping Pattison effort from distance and then somehow hooked away a Darius Charles header as the visitors went for the jugular.

The keeper stopped a late Samuel strike and Town would eventually get their leveller.

It was Madden, restored to the starting line-up, who popped up with a last-gasp equaliser.

The Irishman made it three in five as he poked home substitute Ash Hunter's cross at the second attempt in the 89th minute.

Fleetwood: Gilks, Coyle, Clarke (Eastham, 57), Souttar, Andrew (Hunter, 67) Sowerby (Wallace, 44), Coutts, Morris, McAleny, Burns, Madden. Subs not used: Cairns, Dempsey, Biggins, Sheron.

Wycombe: Alsopp, Jacobson, Gape, Stewart, Wheeler, Pattison, Phillips, Akinfenwa (Samuel, 68), Charles, Freeman (Bloomfield, 88), Onyedinma (Parker, 90). Subs not used: Yates, Kashket, Mascoll, Smyth.